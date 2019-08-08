WINTERBORO -- Students walked down the halls of Winterboro School for the last first day of school at this location.
Winterboro school, constructed in 1927, will be replaced by the new school being constructed just south of the current school.
Winterboro residents voted overwhelming in favor of a 5 mil increase of their property tax to fund the building of the school. The $18.5 million school will open some time during the 2019-20 academic year.
Thursday was the first day of classes for all schools in the Talladega County system.