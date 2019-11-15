OXFORD – Nearly 325 students, including representatives from Talladega High and Zora Ellis Junior High schools in the Talladega City system and Lincoln High and Winterboro schools in the Talladega County system, met at the Oxford Civic Center on Wednesday to participate in an interactive teen driving safety assembly.
Other participating schools included The Donoho School, Guntersville HS, Oxford HS, Oxford Middle, White Plains Middle, Ashville Middle, Alexandria HS, Sand Rock School, White Plains HS and Cleburne County HS.
“The event was hosted by UR KEYS 2 DRV, a statewide coalition working with Alabama students this fall to address the leading cause of death for U.S. teens – motor vehicle crashes,” according to a press release.
“Teen drivers have crash rates three times those of drivers 20 and older per mile driven. However, teen motor vehicle crashes are preventable.”
The UR KEYS 2 DRV program is funded through a grant from State Farm.
According to the release, the program “was held to offer an interactive educational day for students. Participants in the summit heard personal stories from speakers impacted by teen driving accidents.
“In small group sessions, the students discussed safety-related topics, including the Alabama Graduated Driver License Law, drinking and driving, texting and driving, and other distractions. Several driving simulators provided a visual and valuable hands-on learning experience.”
Said Arlene Lester, public affairs specialist for State Farm, “The UR KEYS 2 DRV events are designed to educate teens about risky driving behaviors and teach them safe driving skills in an entertaining and engaging way. We hope they will then return to school with the information they’ve learned and share it with their classmates,”
The release also says, “A highlight of the driver safety summit was a presentation by Mike Lutzenkirchen, executive director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation, an organization that aims to develop the character of young athletes and their coaches by focusing on leadership, charity, compassion, mentorship, hard work, honesty and faith.
“Lutzenkirchen founded the organization in honor of his 23-year-old son, Philip, a former Auburn University football player, who was a passenger in a fatal car crash in which alcohol played a role.”
Other event partners included Children’s of Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Department of Transportation, the Injury Free Coalition for Kids, Safe Kids Alabama, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Alabama Sports Festival Foundation and the Alcohol Beverage Control Board.