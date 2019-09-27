SYLACAUGA -- Fifth-grade students from B.B. Comer Elementary School and Knollwood Christian School spent the day Friday in the forest thanks to the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association and several local and state sponsors.
The Classroom in the Forest taught the young students about the importance of multiple use management of our forest resources and how important private landowners are in the management of those resources.
The students learned about Flag-A-Tree. Flag-A-Tree involves identifying trees that need to be removed to benefit the forest, recognizing the importance of a healthy forest and how to determine healthy and unhealthy trees.
The students also learned about careers in forestry, wildlife habitat in the forest and how trees need proper space to grow to their fullest potential. The primary goal of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association is to teach others about responsible forest management.
Friday’s event was held on David Farnsworth’s property in Sylacauga. The property is a registered TREASURE Forest.