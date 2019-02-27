CHILDERSBURG – Students and members of the community came together Tuesday evening for a unique Black History Celebration at Central Alabama Community College.
Instead of going the guest speaker route, organizers decided on a night of fun, games and music.
The Student Government Association wanted the celebration to unite people from different walks of life, said Terry Rice, event coordinator and SGA secretary/treasurer.
Rice said the SGA hoped the celebration would get conversations and cooperation “started in our community.”
“No longer do we just celebrate Black History, but everyone’s history,” she said. “We want to make this event about everyone.”
Jasmine Foster, SGA president, said students sought to come up with a celebration by “thinking out of the box to include a little of everything from music to games. This is not just our history (black), but everyone’s history.”
Jennifer Braden, SGA advisor, said Tuesday night’s program was the idea of the SGA student members. “This was their program,” she said. “They wanted it to be different than other Black History programs.”
The community event included a Jeopardy/history contest with the questions about the contribution of African-Americans to U.S. history, which is what Black History Month honors.
Questions included “Who was the first African-American ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court?” The answer is Thurgood Marshall.
Other firsts for African-Americans:
Scientist George Washington Carver developed 300 derivative products from peanuts;
Shirley Chisholm was the first African-American woman elected to the House of Representatives, from New York in 1968. She broke ground again four years later in 1972 when she was the first major party African-American candidate and the first female candidate for president of the United States;
In 1992, Dr. Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman to go into space aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. During her eight-day mission, she worked with U.S. and Japanese researchers, and was a co-investigator on a bone cell experiment.
The trivia teams participating in Jeopardy/history contest included current and future CACC students, local law enforcement from the Childersburg Police Department and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, faculty and parents.
CACC history instructor Adam Pinson chose the questions for the Jeopardy trivia competition. Pinson has been a contestant on the television version of “Jeopardy.”
An open mic competition showed off the talent of students at CACC and the community. Participants chose songs that included gospel, country and rap. The crowd got into the performances and offered standing ovations to the singers.
The CACC show choir performed gospel music under the guidance of director Janie Giddens. Shanalda Jemison and Brenda Coleman also performed gospel music during the celebration.
The Rev. Kendall Burton, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sylacauga, gave the invocation.
Walmart, Gulf Distribution, Coca-Cola, CACC instructors, Lake Martin Area United Way and CACC Bookstore helped sponsor the event.