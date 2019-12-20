Students at Lincoln’s Drew Middle School give gifts to police officers (with photos)

LINCOLN -- School may be out for Christmas, but that hasn’t stopped Drew Middle students from giving back to the Lincoln Police Department.
Students from the school’s Student Government Association presented the department with a special gift for each officer Thursday, just hours before school let out for the holidays.
Each gift included a $25 gift card and a personalized note for all 17 officers employed by the department.
The gifts were presented by SGA President Braden Tant, an eighth-grader; SGA Vice President Paxton Walker, a seventh-grader; and SGA member Gabe Kepple, an eighth-grader.
Also present were SGA sponsors Jake Kilgo and Amanda Kepple, DMS Principal Tim Young, Assistant Principal Shannon Hill and agriculture teacher Hannah McBurnett.
The gifts were accepted by School Resource Officer Trey Miller.
Kilgo said the gifts were the culmination of two fundraisers by the students this month.
Through the “Beard a Teacher” and “Tacky Holiday Dress Day” events, students raised $425 for police officers and their families. Kilgo said he and the students wanted to give back to the department because it does so much for the community.
“They put their lives on the line every day,” he said in a statement, “and we would like to give them a little something to show our appreciation.”
LPD Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said the whole department appreciated the generosity of the students. While the gift cards were much appreciated, she gave special mention to the notes given to each officer.
“We loved the personalized notes,” she said. “They were very sweet.”