Heritage Hall Museum’s annual “KidsART” exhibit is on display now through Friday, July 26.
The museum's walls are adorned with more than 100 select colorful works of art by Talladega City Schools fourth-grade students.
“The Jemison Carnegie Foundation raises money each year to fund an art teacher for each of the fourth grades in the Talladega City Elementary Schools,” Museum Director Valerie White said.
Throughout the 2018-2019 school year, Sundi Hawkins, a visual artist and teacher from Pell City, taught art enrichment classes at all four Talladega elementary schools, according to White.
“She worked on many different projects with them throughout the year, introducing them to famous artists and their work,” she said. “The children were able to learn about different techniques and experiment with various materials.”
During the school year, Hawkins selected the student artwork to be displayed in the exhibit.This year’s works were inspired by several master artists, including Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball and members of the school board have selected “about a dozen pieces” that will hang in their offices for the next year, before returning them back to the students, according to White.
“The museum is also awarding the museum medal to seven young artists,” she said. “The awards will be distributed during our opening reception on Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.”
The reception is free and open to the public.
“We hope that all the families of the children whose art was selected will be able to attend and celebrate with us,” White said. “We are also very grateful for the support of the City of Talladega and our museum volunteers, without whom this program wouldn’t be possible!”
Heritage Hall is at 200 South St. E. in Talladega.
For more information, call 256-761-1364, or visit www.heritagehallmuseum.org.