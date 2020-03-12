2 structure fires, 9 wrecks among calls answered by Talladega firefighters over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls during the past week, including nine motor vehicle accidents and two structure fires, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first fire was called in early Monday at a house on Ashland Highway near Pressley Street. Talladega police had reported the house fully involved, Warwick said, with no access for fire engines.
Firefighters were eventually able to “knock down the fire using three tanks of water. Fire was contained to the house foundation, (and) Alabama Power was called to the scene due to a downed power line,” according to the report. “The house was left burning. There was no owner information at the time of the report. The structure was a total loss.”
The second structure fire, on Tuesday, involved a shed on Davis Street at Lide Road, near a home.
The owner was able to put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived; they found smoke and fire damage to the outside of the structure, as well as melted vinyl Soffit.
“Next to the structure was a pile of melted plastic, along with what appeared to be partially melted wheels from a trash can,” the report said. “There was also one unburned matchbook just a few inches from a pile of burned matches,”
Talladega police and fire are investigating.
The first call of the week, March 5, was to a residence on Lokey Street with a burst water pipe inside, followed by the first accident of the week March 6 on Hayes Road.
There were two vehicles involved, but both drivers refused to go to the hospital, Warwick said.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a three-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 that blocked traffic but did not seem to result in serious injury. Warwick said one driver ended up driving himself to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Saturday, the day’s first call was to a two-vehicle accident at the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road. Traffic on the bypass was shut down in both directions, and two people were taken to Citizens via NorthStar Ambulance. Talladega police and a local wrecker service also responded.
The same day, firefighters were also sent to a two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road involving a head-on collision. One person was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, and three others were airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. A fifth patient was taken to Children’s by NorthStar Ambulance. Alabama State Troopers also responded.
That night, firefighters responded to an alarm call on Alabama 21 at Eastaboga Road but could not find anyone at the scene. The alarm was reset and did not reactivate, according to the report.
There were no calls Sunday.
On Monday, a call to Lane Street at West Battle was canceled en route. A resident at the same address set off a smoke alarm while cooking about an hour later, according to the report.
The first call Tuesday was to an alarm on Renfroe Road and was canceled en route.
Tuesday night, a one-vehicle accident on Jackson Trace Road at Peters Road sent three people to the hospital, according to the report. NorthStar transported all three patients, and Talladega police, a local wrecker service and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
The only call listed for Wednesday was a two-vehicle accident with one patient treated and released at the scene by paramedics. There were no calls for Thursday as of mid-afternoon.