TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 40 calls during the past two weeks, including the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
Those calls included three structure fires that resulted in total losses and a brush fire that burned some 50 acres.
The first of the three structure fires was reported at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at 922 Scott St. Warwick said the cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Talladega Police and Fire departments as of Thursday afternoon, and the cause and point of origin had not been determined.
There was no one home at the time of the fire, although people do live there, Warwick said.
The second structure fire was at a residence at 101 Silverwood Drive, near the corner of Hillendale Drive, on Nov. 24.
When firefighters arrived, the fire appeared to have reached the attic and was coming through the roof. Warwick said the report indicated firefighters were only able to make a limited interior attack at first but were eventually able to get inside to check for hot spots and additional fires.
There was fire, heat and smoke damage to 100 percent of the house, he added.
Again, the house is normally occupied, but there was no one inside at the time of the fire. The point of origin may have been a heater in a corner bathroom.
The third structure fire was a single-wide trailer on Black Snake Road in Munford on Nov. 26. The Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department also responded with a tanker truck.
The owner of the trailer told firefighters there were no utilities, and that the trailer had been vacant for the past two years. He occasionally used it for storage, Warwick said.
The brush fire was reported Sunday, near the intersection of Alabama 21 and the 275 Bypass. The initial call was to a field that had caught fire and spread into a nearby wooded area. The State Forestry Service and volunteers from Munford, Ironaton, Renfroe and Providence also responded.
The Forestry Service was eventually able to cut a line around the perimeter of the blaze and had it contained in about two hours.
There were eight traffic accidents in the city during the two-week period, starting with a two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road at the bypass Nov. 22 with no injuries; an accident involving a parked truck that was initially thought to cause a fuel leak at the B.N. Mabra Center (it turned out to be water) Nov. 23; and a one-vehicle accident at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Alabama 77 on Nov. 24. The driver had to be extricated using a door spreader, and several sapling trees had to be removed to get the passenger out, Warwick said.
Both driver and passenger were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via NorthStar Ambulance.
The next wreck was Nov. 27 at Alabama 77 and Stonehill Lane involving two vehicles, but there were no injuries requiring hospitalization.
There were two accidents reported Nov. 30, including a two-vehicle collision on the bypass near Shocco Springs Road that resulted in no injuries, and an all-terrain vehicle accident at TOP Trails that resulted in one person being airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Information on this person’s condition was unavailable Thursday.
Two people went to the Citizens emergency room following a head-on collision involving two vehicles at Ironaton Cutoff Road near Whitson Road on Monday. One person had to be extricated, Warwick said.
The last accident in the period was Thursday evening on North Street; two people were transported, but little other information was available.
Firefighters were also called out to an unauthorized burn on Leahy Circle on three different occasions. The fire was put out three times but flared back up after the first two, Warwick said.
Some 11 of the remaining calls for the period were either alarm malfunctions or accidental alarm activations, many of them related to cooking accidents.
One alarm was at Seasons Way, and two came from the hospital. None were turkey-frying related mishaps, however.
One other call turned out to be smoke from an outdoor barbecue, Warwick added. An additional four calls were canceled while firefighters were still en route.
Other calls for the period included an unfounded natural gas smell in the parking lot of R.L. Young Elementary School; smoke from a dryer vent at Hallmark Apartments; three downed power lines, on Ashland Highway, Knox Street and East Coosa Street; a smoke scare on Anjill Street; and two lift assists.
The remaining calls were to a leaking gas valve on Chaffee Street and a shorted and arcing electrical outlet on Patricia Avenue.