TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 15 calls during the past week, including two structure fires at buildings that appear to have been vacant.
According to Capt. Anthony Pitts, the first fire was at a single-wide trailer on Howell Cove Road at Armstrong Mountain Lane on Saturday night. Pitts said the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived and was a total loss. The source of the fire was investigated, but the damage was too extensive to determine a cause.
The trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire and appeared to have been empty for some time.
Stemley and Renfroe volunteer fire departments also responded.
The second structure fire was at a two-story house on Cook Street early Tuesday. By the time the fire was out, about 50 percent of the building had sustained heavy fire and water damage, and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
The fire seems to have started on the front porch, although the source was still unclear Thursday. Again, Pitts said, the house was “supposed to be vacant.”
The first call of the week came in early Sept. 13, to West Battle Street, but was canceled en route. The same day, there were also calls to a two-vehicle traffic accident on Whitson Road, with both drivers refusing to be transported, and a resident’s complaint of smoke that turned out to be from a trash fire on Elizabeth Avenue.
On Sunday, firefighters responded to an accident call on Old Shocco Road and found a vehicle by the side of the road with no one around it, Pitts said. The only other call that day was to a Talladega College dorm room, where a cigarette or other smoking material appears to have tripped the alarm.
The only call logged for Monday was a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass at Jackson Trace Road. One driver was transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance, and the other went to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga by private vehicle.
Aside from the Cook Street house fire, the only other call for Tuesday was to a small brush fire on Alabama 21 near the bypass, probably started by a passing motorist tossing a cigarette out the window.
There were two calls listed for Wednesday, starting with a power line that had come down on Williams Road after a resident chopped down a tree that landed on it. The other was a two-vehicle accident in front of Stemley Elementary School that resulted in only minor injuries and no one going to the hospital, Pitts said. The accident remained under investigation by Alabama State Troopers, he added.
The first call Thursday morning involved a small fire in a tractor-trailer at MasterBrand Cabinets, followed by a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 77 and Broadway Avenue that injured one person.
The last two calls of the week as of Thursday afternoon were both false alarms on Milam Road triggered by a homeowner changing the batteries in his smoke alarms.