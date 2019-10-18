TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 25 calls during the past week, including two structure fires, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first fire was at an abandoned residence on the 100 block of Tinney Street, near Stone Avenue, just before midnight Oct. 11. Warwick said flames were showing from all four sides when firefighters arrived, and the house is a total loss.
There were no utilities connected to the house at the time of the fire, and the cause and point of origin were still under investigation Thursday afternoon.
The second fire was two days later in a single-wide trailer in Angel Lynn Mobile Home Park around 7:45 p.m. The fire was put out, but fire and water damage was reported throughout the residence.
The fire appears to have started in the living room area, but the cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday. Alabama Power was called to disconnect the service from the trailer. No one was injured.
There were also seven calls involving traffic accidents during the week, Warwick said. The first was Oct. 11 around 2 p.m. on Alabama 77 near Woolfolk Road. The call involved a single vehicle rollover, but no injuries or entrapment, Warwick said. Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies also responded.
The next accident was Sunday at the 275 Bypass and Angus Street, where one vehicle ran off the road and hit a light post. The driver refused to be transported. On Tuesday, there was another one-vehicle accident, this time at Jackson and Howard streets. The vehicle was unoccupied when police and fire personnel arrived on the scene.
The other four wrecks all took place Wednesday. The first was at Alabama 77 and 34 involving two vehicles, one with two people inside it and the other with one. Warwick said one person was already laying in the roadway when firefighters arrived, and another had to be extracted from the vehicle where he was trapped. All three people were transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
The next wreck took place in front of the Piggly Wiggly and involved two vehicles and a total of four people, three in one vehicle and one in the other. All four were taken to the emergency room, Warwick said.
The third accident involved a single vehicle driven into a ditch on Avenue H; no one was in the car when emergency personnel arrived. The last wreck also involved a single vehicle, on Broadway Avenue near City Court II. There were no injuries, entrapment or road blockage, according to Warwick.
The first call of the week was a resident assist on Jackson Trace Road on Oct. 10, followed by a gas leak on West Battle Street, a false alarm on Success Lane and a false alarm at Lawson and Howard streets Oct. 11.
Oct. 12 saw false alarm calls on Martin Luther King Drive and Senior Grove as well as medical assists at Magnolia Crest Estates and Hickory Lane at Forest Hills Circle. The following day, a call to Wilcox Lane at Stockdale Road was canceled en route.
On Monday, firefighters were called out to a downed limb at Brentwood Apartments, and Tuesday, there were false alarm calls on West Battle Street and Porter Avenue.
On Wednesday, firefighters were to sent to false alarm calls on Homer Drive and East Parkway, as well as a natural gas leak on East Street South.
The only call for the day as of Thursday afternoon was another false alarm on West Battle Street on the Talladega College campus.