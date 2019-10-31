TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 20 calls during the past week, including two structure fires, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first structure fire involved a mutual aid call from Waldo to a singlewide mobile home on Taylor Lane on Sunday. The trailer was vacant and was at least 50 percent involved at the time, Warwick said. Waldo and Ironaton volunteer fire departments also responded, and the fire was contained and put out.
The second structure fire was early Wednesday on Tinney Street, near Grove Street, Warwick said. The one-story house was fully involved upon arrival, Warwick said. The house was vacant and had no utilities running to it. The fire was put out, but the cause remained under investigation Thursday.
According to a summary provided by Warwick, the week’s first call was Oct. 24 at 9:45 a.m. and involved a medical call on Highland Circle.
The week’s second call came in the following day, to a smoke alarm on Homer Drive near Autumn Lane. It turned out to be a false alarm.
Also Oct. 25, firefighters responded to a smoke alarm at Johnson Cottage at the Presbyterian Home for Children that had apparently been activated by a hair straightener.
On Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to what they were told was a burning power pole on Roosevelt Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. There was no fire in that area, although the power was out at the time. Alabama Power was notified.
Later that same day, firefighters were dispatched to a downed power line on Carol Circle. A tree limb was found on the power lines on Welch Avenue, but no lines were down; Alabama Power was notified.
Also on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the former location of the Martin Triple Theatre on Alabama 77 North. A second accident in the same general area was reported while firefighters were still en route to the first.
Both accidents involved only one vehicle with one person inside. Both drivers were treated at the scene by NorthStar paramedics before being taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
A few hours later, firefighters were dispatched to an accident at East Battle Street and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, but the call was canceled en route because neither vehicle involved was seriously damaged and both drivers refused transport.
The first call Sunday was canceled en route to Lane Street. The same day, a tree limb fell on a power line on Court Street; firefighters secured the scene until Alabama Power could repair the line.
A few hours later, Warwick said, they also responded to an alarm at a rehabilitation facility on Renfroe Road. The alarm had been triggered by a client vaping.
The only call Monday was from NorthStar, asking for help in opening a window to get to a patient on Nimitz Avenue.
Early Tuesday, fire personnel were sent to Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets to loan police a ladder, Warwick said.
A call to Pearl Street on Wednesday was canceled en route. The next call was to a one-vehicle accident on East South Street at Johnson Avenue that sent one person to the hospital.
Wednesday, firefighters were sent to a sparking power line on Tinney Street, but no problems were found at the location.
The last call Wednesday was to a one-vehicle accident on Shocco Springs Road that sent one person to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
By Thursday afternoon, Warwick said, firefighters had answered two more calls, including a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Alabama 77 North and an alarm call at AutoZone.