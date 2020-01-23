Structure fire on Scott Street part of 18-call week for Talladega firefighters

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls during the past week, including a structure fire and a traffic accident caused by the death of the driver due to an unrelated health condition.
The structure fire was a residence on Scott Street near the intersection with Avenue H on Wednesday evening. According to Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough, the fire appears to have originated in a bedroom with two space heaters in it.
Once the fire was extinguished, there was heavy fire damage to the bedroom and attic, and smoke and heat damage throughout. The Red Cross was contacted about providing a place to stay for the residents, who do not appear to have been home at the time.
The fatality occurred near the Road & Rail parking lot, where an employee appeared to have had a health issue of some sort while driving. He hit a fence and was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived. His death does not appear to be related to the accident.
According to Goodenough, the first call of the week came in Jan. 17, to assist paramedics on Belmont Avenue. The same day, a student cooking in the new dorm at Talladega College tripped a smoke alarm, and a chemical smell was reported at a different address on Belmont Avenue. Nothing was found, Goodenough said.
On Saturday, the first call was for a lift assist at Knoxville Homes, followed by a call to a wreck on Ironaton Road near Presbyterian Oaks. No wreck was ever located, Goodenough said.
The only call for Sunday was a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Autumn Lane and Alabama 77. The accident ended up blocking traffic in both directions and resulted in two drivers being taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center and the third being airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. No information on any of the drivers’ conditions was available Thursday.
On Monday, the first call was to a small propane fire in a garage on Arrowhead Drive, with damage limited to the heater. The other calls for the day were an alarm call at Crawford Hall, a lift assist on Perkins Drive and an overheating washing machine motor at E.H. Gentry.
On Tuesday, smoke from food burning in the oven tripped an alarm on Ashland Highway, followed by a call to a car versus power pole accident on Scott Street. The vehicle had left the scene by the time firefighters arrived, and the pole was not damaged, Goodenough said.
On Wednesday, there was a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road that did not cause any injuries, and calls to Stemley Road Elementary School and First Bank of Alabama were both canceled en route.
The week’s last call was to a two-vehicle accident at the bypass and Jackson Trace Road that closed the southbound lane of traffic but did not cause any injuries.