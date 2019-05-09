TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including one residential structure fire.
According to Capt. John Tyson, the fire was reported at 2:23 a.m. May 3 at a single family dwelling at 415 Hill St.
About 75 percent of the house was damaged by fire or water, but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remained undetermined Thursday.
Later the same morning, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident at Alabama 21 South and the 275 Bypass that resulted in minor injuries to two people. Tyson said both of the injured parties refused to go to the hospital, however.
The rest of that day’s calls included a false alarm at MasterBrand Cabinets, a car fire at Curry Court, a trash fire on Ashland Highway and a gas leak near C.L. Salter Elementary School. The leak was relatively small and late in the day, so there was no need to evacuate.
On Saturday, the first call of the day was to a false alarm on Shocco Springs Road, followed by an all-terrain vehicle accident at TOP Trails that resulted in one person being taken to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Clay County Rescue Squad.
There were two more unfounded calls that day, to 215 Bryant St. (canceled en route) and Shocco Springs Road at the bypass. There was also a downed power line reported on Hillendale Road.
The calls Sunday included a false alarm to Avenue H and a one-vehicle accident at Shocco and Renfroe roads. The vehicle was abandoned when firefighters responded, Tyson said.
Monday’s calls included a smoke detector malfunction at 303 Summit Ave., a false alarm at Westwood Circle and a short circuit at the Gupta Food Mart on Alabama 21 South.
The following day, firefighters responded to a false alarm at a warehouse owned by Alabama Industries for the Blind and a vehicle fire on North Street East. The vehicle was a total loss, but no one was injured.
The only call Wednesday was to a garbage fire on the bypass near Pope Street. Tyson said someone relit the same garbage fire the next day.
The only other call to come in as of Thursday afternoon was to a three-vehicle accident on Fort Lashley Avenue near AltaPointe that caused two injuries. One of the injured parties was taken to Brookwood/Citizens by NorthStar Paramedics.