Strong service game helps Sylacauga's Mackenzie Bowen claim Daily Home Player of Week

SYLACAUGA -- Mackenzie Bowen was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Sylacauga High School’s volleyball team to a pair of wins.
“I am shocked,” Bowen said. “My parents tell me that I am hard on myself and that I need to be more confident.
“I don’t look at myself and think that (I am) Player of the Week type of material. I look at myself like I need to get better. I am very thankful that I am Player of the Week. I am thankful for my teammates and I am thankful for God giving me the ability to play.”
Bowen had a pair of big matches for the Lady Aggies last week. She recorded 38 assists and 19 aces in wins over Central Clay County and Winterboro. The junior had 19 service winners in a row, including eight aces, in a win over Winterboro.
“I went back there and I kept serving,” Bowen said. “I didn’t want to stop. Every single time, I took it like it was the first ball. I am thankful that I got to get so many serves in a row.”
Sylacauga head coach Ashley Blocker said Bowen is deserving of this honor. Blocker has been pleased with the way Bowen has played the past two weeks.
“She has gained so much confidence in her ability to lead this team,” Blocker said. “She continues to work hard and push herself to be better every day. She is a great visual leader, she cheers and supports all of her teammates.”
Bowen and the Lady Aggies have had an up-and-down season. Sylacauga has a 9-4 record, which includes losses to Briarwood, Ben Russell and Lincoln. Bowen said she wants to see the team play with more consistency.
“We just need to work on playing to the best of our ability and not matching what is on the other side of the court,” she said. “We have to keep the anticipation going and the energy going the whole time, not just the first or second set. We have to keep it the whole match until the last rally of the game.”
Sylacauga will get a chance to avenge its loss to Lincoln on Saturday in the Talladega County Tournament. Bowen believes the Lady Aggies have what it takes to dethrone the defending county champions.
“We want to be county champions this year,” Bowen said. “I think that we have worked really hard, and this is our year. We deserve it. It is here at Sylacauga, and we need the community to come to support us.
“We love it when people are in the stands and watching us play. We love Facebook live and everybody watching us. We really want to beat Lincoln this year. We are going to play the best that we have ever played against them.”