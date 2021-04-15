Strong pitching leads Fayetteville to area championship over B.B. Comer

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville junior Pacey Deloach’s best stuff seemed behind him when he stepped out to start the fifth inning of Fayetteville’s 11-1, five-inning run-rule victory over B.B. Comer in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
Deloach struck out five batters through the first three innings, then the junior gave up two hits, a pair of walks and hit a third batter on the head in the fourth.
All that seemed like a distant memory when he recorded his sixth strikeout to start the final inning. Minutes later, Deloach bobbed his head up and down, a big grin on his face after he threw his first two pitches for strikes. One foul later, Deloach got his seventh strikeout of the game to secure the run-rule victory.
“It really feels great being in the zone because when you’re in the zone, you feel like you’re unstoppable,” Deloach said of his mindset in the fifth inning.
Deloach finished the game striking out seven of 22 batters faced while allowing only six hits and three walks. Despite his dominant outing, the junior’s first comments about his performance were critical.
“I threw decent, not good enough,” Deloach said. “I could have thrown better. I had too many walks.”
Both teams tightened things up defensively in their second meeting on Thursday.
B.B. Comer scored first this time in the fourth inning. Then Fayetteville senior Jacob Vice drove in fellow senior Casen Bryant for the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to secure the 2-1 victory and the Class 2A, Area 8 championship. The win also extended the Wolves’ current playoff streak to 12 years, ignoring last year’s interrupted season.
“I’m real proud of that streak,” Fayetteville coach Morris Phillips said. “I’m glad we were able to keep it going, and that is huge for us.”
Four to know
— Fayetteville sophomore Brady Butler pitched all seven innings of the decisive game three. Butler struck out four batters, allowed only two hits, and didn’t give up an earned run. Butler also finished the game throwing only 70 pitches, which works out to 10 per inning.
— While Deloach secured the first victory early on the mound, the Wolves would have needed at least one more inning if not for Bryant, who drove in fellow senior Sawyer Wales to give the Wolves the 10-run advantage needed to end things early. Bryant, Fayetteville’s former leadoff hitter for most of the season, batted eighth on Thursday. He finished the game with a game-high three hits and game-high two RBIs to go along with his line score.
— While both Bryant and Deloach played starring roles late in the first game, Fayetteville’s win truly was a team effort. The Wolves scored the first two runs of the game off an error. Then junior Chance Owens hit for double to drive in two more runs. Wales drove in the fifth run before scoring later in the inning on a wild pitch to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead after the opening inning.
— B.B. Comer pitcher Zack Murphy was the third Tiger to take over the mound when he walked out to start the second inning. His presence seemed to offer B.B. Comer some much-needed stability as the Tigers recorded five outs before Murphy faced his seventh batter. The senior finished the game striking out one of 17 batters while giving up only five hits.
Who said
— B.B. Comer coach Mark Vincent on Murphy’s performance: “He’s our only senior too. We’ll miss him.”
— Phillips on Bryant’s performance: “He’s been our leadoff for most of the year, and moving him down I think took a little bit of the pressure off him, and I’m telling you he is back swinging.”