PELL CITY -- The city is giving employee raises, paying down its debt and moving forward with capital improvement projects in light of a strong economy.
“It’s something to be proud of,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “The City Council is very much bought into this and does not want to issue new debt.”
The council recently approved the city’s $24 million balanced budget for fiscal 2020. Three percent of the municipality’s net revenues automatically go into the Capital Improvement Fund for projects like facility improvements, specialty item purchases and paving.
The Capital Improvement Fund was established by the council in 2017. Money is set aside in the account for large capital improvement projects so city officials will not have to borrow money for them.
“That’s not to say the city would never go to the bond market again,” Muenger said.
Currently, the city is considering refinancing bond debt, which would actually save the municipality money.
City officials said the municipality has $19 million in reserves.
“We’re in especially good shape, but you have to recognize the economic climate right now,” Muenger said. The city’s reserve, he said, is for times when the economy is not doing so well.
Muenger said the city is projecting to have enough money in the 2020 Capital Improvement Fund for about $1 million-$2 million in road paving — without borrowing a dime — this upcoming fiscal year, which started Tuesday and ends Sept. 30, 2020.
According to the budget approved by the council, after projected expenses, the ending balance is projected to be $366,353, which could be added to the city’s reserves.
Salaries and benefits for all departments include annual 3-percent step increases for city employees, along with a 5-percent increase in health insurance premiums, which, Muenger said, the city will absorb.
Other items highlighted on the budget include the sales and use taxes, which are estimated at $17.9 million. Muenger said the sales and use taxes account for about 75 percent of the city’s revenues.
“Per agreement, the Pell City Board of Education receives a portion of these taxes for an estimated $4.8 million in FY 2020,” he said.
Property taxes are assessed, levied and collected by St. Clair County and are budgeted at $950,000.
Muenger said Pell City continues to attract commercial retail, while adding new residential rooftops to the city.
“The city continues to pay 100 percent of health care premiums for single coverage and approximately 72 percent of the insurance premiums for family coverage,” Muenger said. “The City Council has shown a commendable level of commitment to fiscal responsibility, investing heavily in necessary capital improvement projects, while continuing to improve departmental funding and employee benefits.”