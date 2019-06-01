PELL CITY -- It was a miracle, God’s will, that Kerry Warren Sr. of Pell City found his kidney in a rural Talladega church.
“Disappointment after disappointment, he was moved by God to stand in front of a church that he was visiting at the time on a Sunday morning and tell his story,” said R’shae Keller, Warren’s sister-in-law.
“His story” is that 43-year-old Warren over the past two decades lost both of his kidneys — his first one in 2004 at the age of 28 due to cancer, and the other in 2016.
“He has been in need of a kidney for the past three years,” Keller said.
Even though he was put on the waiting list of people in need of a kidney, doctors advised Warren that he should also search for donors on his own to have a better chance of finding a match, possibly even reaching out on social media.
Takila Warren, Kerry’s wife, said when her husband made his way to the front of Rushing Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega that morning, a little more than one year ago, she had no idea what he was doing. At the time, she was a member of the church and the couple weren’t yet married.
It was near the end of Sunday services, when the church made announcements about various things and upcoming church events.
“I sat there and wondered what he was fixing to say,” Takila said.
Her husband began to talk about the importance of organ donation, and about his search for a life-saving kidney.
“Nobody (at the church) knew he was on dialysis,” Takila said.
For the past three years, Warren was going to dialysis three days a week, four and a half hours each day.
After services that day, one of the church members, Barbara Williams, 53, of Talladega, approached the couple.
“At the time, we did not know her at all,” Takila said.
Williams asked the couple how she could be tested to see if she would be a match as an organ donor for Kerry.
They thought Williams was just being nice, inquisitive.
Takila said Williams called Kerry a few days later. “She said, ‘Hey, Kerry, are you going to give me the information?’”
Takila said her husband was shocked. Williams was serious about being tested as a possible kidney donor for him.
Takila said Williams turned out to be a perfect match. She said Williams downplays her role in the lifesaving procedure, giving up one of her healthy kidneys to a stranger.
“‘It’s not me. This is God doing this’,” Takila quoted Williams as saying. “‘If we can help save a life, we should do it.’”
Keller, the sister in-law, calls the entire ordeal a miracle.
“A total stranger at the time, hearing his story, was actually an ordained moment by God,” she said. “The lady is now the miracle that my brother-in-law prayed for and needed.”
Thursday morning at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, doctors removed one of Williams’ kidneys and successfully transplanted it to Warren.
Both Williams and Warren are currently recovering at UAB Hospital.