Storyteller Dolores Hydock to speak at Comer Library on Wednesday (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Actress, storyteller and writer Dolores Hydock will be the guest speaker for the Comer Library’s SouthFirst Bank Lecture Series at noon Wednesday.
Hydock’s presentation, “Through the Back Door: The Music that Bridged the Bayou,”will tell the story of Cajun music, a library press release notes.
Hydock’s program paints a portrait of the music and musicians and the role that music played in allowing non-Cajuns to enter that Cajun world, library officials said.
“Samples of the music itself, bothin its early style and its modern-day sound, will be shared,” the release notes.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Hydock is an actress and story performer whose work has been featured in concerts, festivals and special events throughout the United States.
She is a favorite with audiences throughout the state.
Hydock resides in Birmingham.
The lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering with refreshments.Seating is limited, so groups should make reservations.
For more information, call 256-249-0961, email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or visit www.bbcomerlibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.