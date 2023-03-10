 Skip to main content
Storyteller Dolores Hydock to present ‘In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories’

The Pell City Public Library will welcome beloved storyteller Dolores Hydock for “In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories.”

The Pell City Public Library will welcome beloved storyteller Dolores Hydock Wednesday, March 15, at noon, for her presentation called “In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories.”

The library invites all who love great stories to “come and explore some roots and branches of the family tree in stories about sisterly advice such as “Most of What I Know About True Love,” or about fatherly wisdom in “My Own Back Yard,” and how holiday rituals gather together even far-flung “in-laws and outlaws,” in “It’s Not the Food, it’s the Fellowship.”