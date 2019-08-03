TALLADEGA -- The grind of a new high school football season begins Monday. Teams all over Alabama will hit the practice field for the first time.
Here are five storylines to follow going into the season:
Can Talladega make the playoffs for the third straight season?
Head coach Shannon Felder will finally be able to have a full practice with his team Monday. Felder took the job at Talladega on July 23.
Felder has a few weeks to install his offense and defense before the Tigers take the field Aug. 30 against Munford.
Talladega returns several key players on offense, including quarterback Nigel Scales and explosive playmakers in Michael McGregor and D’Corian Wilson.
Even though Felder came in late, the Tigers have expectations of taking the next step. Will Felder be able to lead Talladega to the postseason for the third straight year, or will his late arrival hinder the Tigers’ chances of competing in Class 4A, Region 4?
4A, Region 4 = SEC West
Pump your brakes on that comparison, but it is one of the toughest regions in the state.
The Golden Bears are making the transition from hunters to the hunted after going from the worst team in their 5A region in 2017 to the top team in the toughest region in 4A last fall. The road to repeat will not be an easy one.
Several teams in the region return several key pieces from last season, which will make this region interesting.
Handley has a young, talented group that’s a year older. Holtville won seven games last season behind its high-powered offense, which is led by a Division I prospect at quarterback, Drake Baker.
Leeds suffered it first losing season in more than a decade last fall, which forced the Green Wave to make changes. The Green Wave were a perennial powerhouse under Keith Etheridge, and they have hopes of returning back to that level with former Clay-Chalkville head coach Jerry Hood at the helm.
Hood led the Cougars to the 6A state title in 2014, and they were state runners-up in 2015.
Talladega returns several key players from last season’s team that finished fourth in the region.
Elmore County lost several key pieces from last season but will still play a role in determining how the region stacks up. Childersburg will try to bounce back after having a down year in 2018.
Tough 5A Region
Class 5A, Region 5 features several of the top teams in the state, including defending state champion Central Clay County.
The region had three squads make the second round of the playoffs in 2018. Mortimer Jordan and Central Clay County played each other in the 5A semifinals.
Center Point is also looking to build off a successful 2018. The Eagles return several talented players, and they added a highly-touted transfer, dual-threat quarterback Jayson Jones from Fultondale, who will provide a spark on offense.
Sylacauga has been the model of consistency year in and year out under head coach Matt Griffith. The Aggies finished fourth in the region last season and fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Sylacauga’s offense struggled at times a year ago, but it came to life in the final two games when the Aggies put Maleek Pope in the backfield. Pope could be a game-changer for the Aggies this season.
The St. Clair County and Munford programs made deep postseason runs before having down seasons in 2018.
What will Munford’s offense look like under new head coach Michael Easley?
Last season, Saks scored 451 points in 13 games. The Wildcats scored more than 450 points in six of the seven seasons Easley was the offensive coordinator, including a 511-point season in 2014 and 595-point season in 2013.
Last season, Munford scored only 189 points in 10 games.
Players to watch
The Daily Home’s coverage has several talented players who have the potential to play college football in 2020.
Munford’s Justin Sistrunk leads the way. The senior outside linebacker has been a nightmare for opposing offenses. Sistrunk enters the season with offers from UAB, Middle Tennessee State, Tulane, South Alabama, Western Kentucky and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Quarterback Jay Tuck and wide receiver LJ Flint are also players to watch for Munford. Tuck and Flint hooked up for big plays in the air last season for the Lions. With Easley’s system in place, expect more big plays from them.
Lincoln has several players to watch. Steven White is a force on the defensive line for the Golden Bears. White has an offer from Florida Atlantic University. All-state safety Cam Reynolds, outside linebacker Tre Garrett, quarterback Javion Surles and receiver Brian Garrett are poised to have big years.
Childersburg’s Terry Thomas (running back/defensive back) and Talladega’s Scales and McGregor (wide receiver) will look to build off their performances from last season.