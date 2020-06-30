Storm Monday does damage in downtown Pell City (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- A storm Monday evening left trees and, in one case, gas pumps down in downtown Pell City.
Tammy Crow with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the storm was localized and did not affect other parts of the county. She said parts of Pell City, especially downtown, experienced high winds, heavy rain and even hail in some isolated spots.
“There was no structural damage that we know of,” Crow said Tuesday morning, but the EMA did share photos of downed trees and powerlines on social media.
Brittany Warren, the manager of Butts-To-Go in Pell City, said she was working on the restaurant's Fourth of July plans Monday evening when she witnessed heavy rains and winds at the Texaco station on U.S. Highway 231 the restaurant operates out of.
“It was raining really hard, and the wind was really high,” Warren said.
Warren said she looked out the window of the gas station and noticed pump three/four begin to lean, then noticed pump five/six already on the ground. She said the pump had been knocked over by the wind despite being bolted down and connected to a series of pipes just underground.
Warren said the pump hit a car parked next to it, knocking out the back window and damaging the vehicle’s trunk.
She said after she saw the pump on the ground, she immediately shut down power to all of the gas station’s pumps to avoid possible accidents.
The pumps remained shut down Tuesday morning while Warren waited for a repair crew to arrive from South Carolina. She said the pumps had been replaced with new ones just weeks prior.
Warren said the canopy over the pumps was not damaged, nor was the gas station building.
The EMA said most of the damage from Monday’s storm was cleaned up in short order.
“The road crews got on it quickly,” Crow said. “They did a great job.”