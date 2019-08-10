TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega community came together for the second “Stop the Violence/Anti-Bullying” rally at the Spring Street Recreation Center on Saturday.
Swain Community Involvement and A Distinguished Woman hosted the event. Both are nonprofit organizations founded by Talladega native Sabrina Swain, who also spearheaded Saturday’s rally.
“Our first rally was in 2015, and I felt that it was time to do something again,” Swain said. “It’s really important that the community, especially the youth and law enforcement, build a strong relationship. There has been so much violence in the area and across the nation recently.
“It’s also so important that parents have a good relationship with their kids and are aware of everything that they are going through.”
Performances were given by local entertainers, including Jasmine Vannoy, the Golden Divas, Sykurity and more. Free hot dogs and refreshments were served to those in attendance.
Several vendors, such as Talladega College, Alta Pointe, Brighter Dayz Inc. and more, were on hand to talk to area youth and parents about topics such as mental health awareness, suicide prevent and counseling.
Multiple city leaders, area clergy and law enforcement also spoke against violence and bullying.
Swain noted events such as Saturday's rally are also important for encouraging community members to look out for their own neighborhoods.
“The police are here to help, but it’s also up to us to take back control of our communities and keep them safe four our kids,” she said. “We have to take on some of the responsibility ourselves.”
Swain said she plans to hold more community outreach events and rallies in the future.
“This will be an annual event, and we hope it continues to get bigger and better,” she said. “As a community, we must work together to break down the barriers and truly communicate with one another.”