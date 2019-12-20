Still time to finish Christmas shopping as big day draws closer

TALLADEGA -- Time flies during the holidays, and this year is no exception as we arrive at the last weekend before Christmas.
Many have already completed their shopping, while others are just getting started. Those shopping this weekend will have some rainy weather to deal with, but Christmas looks to be a beautiful day.
The forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, has rain chances increasing from 40 percent to 70 percent as the day progresses with a high of 52. The chance of rain is 100 percent for Sunday with a high of 49. The forecast for Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, is sunny with a high near 67.