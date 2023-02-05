 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Step competition to benefit substance abuse awareness

09 - Billy C Hawkins Student Activity Center Dedication 029 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Agency on Substance Abuse Prevention will host Cope and Step, a step competition, Friday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m. at the Billy C. Hawkins Student Center Arena at Talladega College. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

The show will be hosted by Instagram and TikTok star Nick “Mr. Bankshot” Banks.

Tags