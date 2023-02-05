Step competition to benefit substance abuse awareness

The Agency on Substance Abuse Prevention will host Cope and Step, a step competition, Friday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m. at the Billy C. Hawkins Student Center Arena at Talladega College. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
The show will be hosted by Instagram and TikTok star Nick “Mr. Bankshot” Banks.
According to ASAP prevention specialist Quiera Lane, the purpose of the event is to “raise awareness of substance abuse and provide an opportunity for people to learn about substances that may be impacting their community.”
The competition is open to all teams from the National Pan Helenic Council, with the deadline for registration Monday, Feb. 6.
The panel of judges will include Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland and Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill.
The winner will take home a $2,000 grand prize.