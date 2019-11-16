TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Adriana is going to Disney World!
The first-grader at Stemley Road Elementary School found out Friday that the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama is flying her, her mother, grandmother, three sisters and aunt to Orlando, Florida, for a week starting next Saturday. She will be in the Magic Kingdom for her seventh birthday.
According to her grandmother, Marcia Pruitt, Adriana is one of about 50,000 people born every year with a genetic condition known as epidermolysis bullosa. The disease causes the skin to blister at the slightest touch and nails to club and fall out.
In Adriana’s case, it also attacked some of the connective tissue in her digestive tract, which meant she required reconstructive surgery while still a newborn. She has been fed through a tube for most her life.
She is also prone to lung infections and often has difficulty breathing. In fact, she had spent two days in the hospital dealing with lung infections just before the Make-A-Wish trip was announced.
But Friday, the trip was what mattered.
“I’m super excited,” she said, adding the first thing she hoped to do at Disney was meet Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” her favorite Disney princesses. She is also looking forward to “going on all the cool rides and eating crab legs, and meeting Mickey and Minnie.”
Flying is less of a big deal for her because she has been on airplanes and helicopters numerous times already in her young life.
Adriana first made her Disney wish three years ago, while being treated by specialists at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati. Volunteer Wish Granter Julianna Hallman said there were a few factors that could slow down the process, including making sure Adriana is healthy enough for the trip and that all her doctors have signed off on it.
The family will be staying in the Give Kids The World Village, where Adriana will “be treated like an actual princess,” Hallman said. “They partner with all the Make-A-Wish kids and they do a really great job.”
The trip was announced Friday afternoon in Adriana’s first-grade classroom during the midst of a party featuring a “Frozen” cake, chicken fingers and homemade cards from her classmates.
Although EB is incurable, Adriana is coping well with the disease and is enjoying school, according to her grandmother. Earlier this year, she put together a book about her sickness and then gave her class a book report on it, her grandmother said.
For more information on Make-A-Wish Alabama, please visit Alabama.wish.org.
Adriana also has a Facebook page under the name EB Baby Adriana 2013. There is also a special account under the same name at PNC Bank for medical and travel expenses.