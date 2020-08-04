Steering committee for CACC’s capital campaign holds 1st meeting

CHILDERSBURG -- The Central Alabama Community College steering committee for the ASPIRE 2030 Capital Campaign held its first Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, and while few specifics were determined, the committee leaders agreed they would be laying out an ambitious program.
Interim CACC President Jeff Lynn said CACC ASPIRE 2030 is the name of the capital campaign he and the committee will be building over the next few months “that will unveil the vision for all locations of CACC,” including Alexander City, Childersburg, Talladega, Prattville and a new campus serving Autauga and Elmore counties.
Committee Chairman state Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) explained the committee would be competing with other community colleges in the state for $120 million in bond funding approved by the state Legislature.
“This is an opportunity we probably won’t have again for at least 10 years,” he said. “And the process being competitive just makes it better. It makes us put our best foot forward to bring in the money.”
Lynn added, “This is a rare moment for us to pull an extremely talented group of people, from all of our various communities, together to serve” on the committee. “We have a great college, but we have the opportunity to make it a lot better with the funding that has been passed by our state Legislature.”
The specifics of the plan that will be submitted to Chancellor Jimmy Baker and the Alabama Community College System board of trustees remained to be seen during the call Thursday, but they will likely include major renovations on the Alexander City campus and for the new Autauga/Elmore campus, among other things.
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) is the co-chair of the committee.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey is also a member of the panel.
Lacey said the relationship between the county school system and CACC “has always been a positive one. We’ve always enjoyed a strong partnership with them over the years.
“The dual enrollment programs, particular with our career tech programs, are especially valuable to our students. And interim President Lynn is working to establish new relationships to keep the partnership going in positive ways.”