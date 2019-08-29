STEELE -- The town of Steele has received a $142,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that will help the town’s Fire Department purchase new operations and safety equipment.
Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) said the grant should be awarded under the 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program that supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
“St. Clair County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said. “I congratulate the town of Steele for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies.
These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.
Rogers serves as ranking member on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress.
“I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the (Alabama’s) 3rd (Congressional) District,” Rogers said.
Mayor Roger Adams said the grant is important to the residents of Steele. Adams also said he appreciates Rogers assisting the town in receiving these funds.
“We are very proud,” he said. “We have a great volunteer fire department, and this will help them tremendously.”
Steele fire Chief James Martin said this is a big deal for his department.
“We started working on this grant a year ago,” Martin said. “This will greatly improve how we function. We will be able to replace all of our old and outdated air packs. We have 22 old ones and will be able to purchase 22 new air packs. This is going to aid in the rescue of victims.”
Martin said the grant is 95 percent funded, and the Fire Department will come up with a 5 percent match.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.