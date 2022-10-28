Steele man dies in crash

Alabama State Troopers reported a one vehicle fatality accident in St. Clair County Thursday night, which occurred on Gallant Road, approximately three miles north of Ashville.
The accident took place at approximately 9:15 p.m., and 28-year-old Dillon W. Robinson, of Steele, was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the 2017 Ford 150 he was driving. Robinson was located approximately 100 feet from the vehicle.
There were no passengers in the vehicle, Sweatt said.
The vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway, Sweatt said.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the accident.