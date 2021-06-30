State's first NAACP chapter honored in Talladega

A group of state and local dignitaries gathered in front of Seymour Hall on the campus of Talladega College Saturday to place a marker honoring a significant, if not particularly well known, event from more than a century ago: The establishment, in 1913, of the first NAACP chapter in Alabama, or anywhere else in the deep South.
This short-lived local chapter was established just four years after the national organization had been founded in New York in 1909 and four years before any other Southern chapters were established.
The Talladega College chapter was largely the work of William Pickens, who had enrolled in the college as a sophomore in 1888 and graduated in 1902. According to Dr. Dorothy Autrey, a Talladega College alum and retired professor of history and political science, Pickens distinguished himself as a scholar and orator during his time in Talladega and, after graduating, was named as the college’s most distinguished graduate; he continued his studies at Yale, and joined the NAACP in 1910, less than a year after the organization was founded.
He returned to Talladega College as a professor of German, Latin and Greek. He was noted as an able scholar and teacher, as well as an activist.
Unfortunately, Autrey said, his activism was not viewed favorably by the college administration, which was still white at that time. College President John Metcalf said that Pickens was spending too much time on activism and not enough time teaching, a statement which Autrey admitted was not entirely unfounded.
In 1914, not long after the Talladega College NAACP chapter was established, the college’s board of trustees accused Pickens of organizing a student strike and fired him. The chapter that he had established collapsed due to several factors, including the loss of its guiding force in Pickens as well as general hostility from the larger community and the looming specter of World War I.
Pickens himself continued his activism, serving the NAACP as a field secretary and field director.
It was six years before another NAACP chapter was established in Alabama, “but the seed had been planted,” Autrey said. “Events at a small black college, in a little town in north Alabama, led to an organization that has forced us to face a history of racism and continues to fight for justice and equality for all,” she said.
Blacks in Alabama “faced deeply entrenched racism, where they were denied the right to vote and where they faced rigid segregation ... Those in rural areas were exploited through sharecropping, and those in the cities were limited to unskilled and semiskilled labor and faced police brutality and the possibility of being lynched for showing even a hint of ‘uppity’ behavior.”
The Talladega College chapter left “no lasting legacy in and of itself,” Autrey said, “but did reflect the spirit of the organization and its founders in 1909.”
The historical backdrop of early 20th century America “was an era when the national, the federal government felt little concern over racism in the deep South,” she said. Even then, Birmingham, Mobile or Montgomery might have seemed to make sense for the initial NAACP chapter, but Talladega had the college, which had grown to be highly respected after being established as a school for teachers by two former slaves in 1867.
Theological studies were added in 1870, and the first college classes were offered in 1881. Even then, Autrey said, the school had gained a reputation for “academic excellence and the quality of its students.”
Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said he always thinks of Pickens as “ a change agent, a risk taker, an example of bold leadership. He was a game changer, and a strength focused leader. He stepped out there by himself. He was not afraid to step out by himself to bring about change. We are used to having a lot of history here at this institution. It is a history that we need to cherish.”
According to the president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Bernard Simelton, the organization grew in the state as the civil rights protests of the mid-1950s and early 1960s began to get under way. In 1956, Alabama Attorney General John Patterson (subsequently the state’s governor) banned the organization from the state, “but that’s not how the story ended. In spite of having to pay a $100,000 fine, they fought on.”
Nine years later, in 1964, the United States Supreme Court overturned the ban and the state was “ordered to reinstate the organization with all rights and privileges.”
Today, he said, there are 35 fully compliant chapters in Alabama, more than 20 partly compliant chapters and at least a dozen youth and college chapters.
“We are fighting for voting rights, living wages and Medicaid expansion, against employment discrimination, for the rights to organize and protest, for equal access to the ballot and higher education, and to make Alabama the best that it can be.”
Although Pickens was the primary focus of Saturday’s event, a great deal of appreciation was also directed toward Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris, who was the driving force behind the placement of the marker.
“He would just walk into my office with no appointment,” Hawkins said, adding that Morris never lost sight of the goal of recognizing Pickens’ work and its significance in the life of the college.
Simelton also praised Morris’ persistence, adding that as branch president, he was also “a voice for the voiceless” throughout Talladega County.
Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin read a resolution into the record honoring Morris’ accomplishments.
The presentation of the colors was by the Talladega High School JROTC, including Chief Cathey and Major Spangler.