State wrestling: 10 area grapplers advance to second day of tourney

Nineteen wrestlers from three schools in The Daily Home’s coverage area competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Championships at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Thursday.
As of press time, here’s how each team performed on the opening day of the double-elimination tournament:
Class 1A-5A
Lincoln
- Senior Austin Creamer (39-7, 120 weight class) advanced to the semifinals with a forfeit victory over Arab’s Austin Silva (32-9) and a win via fall (1:25) over Shelby County’s Caleb Mooney. Creamer, who earned 11 points for the Golden Bears, will face top-seeded Satsuma junior William Walker (54-1) to determine who will advance to the championship match.
- Senior Dazhone Finley (50-4, 138) defeated Jasper’s Alex Glass (37-20) via fall (1:50) in the opening round but fell to Eli Sims (38-11) of Leeds via fall (5:12). Finley earned four points for the Golden Bears.
- Senior Keyshon Townsend (37-14) lost in the opening round via 7-6 decision to Dora’s Ethan Meadows (16-8). Townsend responded in the first consolation round with a fall in short order (0:43) over T.R. Miller’s Orlando Gandy (20-14). He earned three points for Lincoln.
- Freshman Jamichael Finley (36-15) fell to Hayden’s Bentley Briscoe (39-17) via a 27-13 major decision. Finley advanced in the opening consolation round due to a forfeit and picked up three points for Lincoln.
- Junior Quin Cotten (37-11, 145) opened the tournament with a 12-6 decision over Arab’s Kaden King (27-18). Cotten lost to Jasper’s Maney Havis (54-4) via fall (5:20). He earned two points for the Golden Bears.
- Senior Brennan Barber (30-16, 152) suffered a defeat via fall (1:14) to Jasper’s Preston Reed (49-4). Barber scored a 4-2 decision over Beulah’s Blain Hines in the first round of the consolation bracket. He picked up a point for Lincoln for his efforts.
- Junior Lavont Finley (32-24, 132) and sophomore Landon McLendon (27-21, 160) both went 0-2 in the tournament.
Alabama School for the Blind
- Senior Tanner Wood (37-13, 138) secured a fall (3:48) over Westminster Christian’s Tyler Suggs (28-12) in the first round. Wood suffered a defeat via 6-3 decision to Mortimer Jordan’s Sebastian Oswalt (45-9) in the quarterfinals. He earned four points for ASB.
Class 6A
Pell City
- Senior Blaze Isbell (58-14, 120) defeated Spanish Fort’s Dayton Blohm (39-19) via tech fall (3:58) in the opening round. Isbell lost via fall (4:18) to Fort Payne’s Cote Blalock (33-0) in the quarterfinals. He earned 3.5 points for his team.
- Senior Tanner Clowdus (55-16, 170) won via fall (4:53) over Spanish Fort’s Ford Williamson (41-17). Clowdus fell in the quarterfinals (fall 4:43) to John Paul Uter (64-4), of Gulf Shores. He earned four points for Pell City.
- Senior Tillman Patterson (44-26, 152) opened the tournament with a loss via fall (1:12) to Benjamin Russell’s Saxon Coker (62-4). Patterson picked up a victory via fall (1:33) over Daphne’s Andrew Crumpton in the first round of the consolation bracket. He earned the Panthers three points.
- Eighth-grader Jake Wiley (13-22, 106), senior Mason Shell (21-15, 126), junior Harrison Fausnaugh (37-22, 132), senior Dylan Thomas (43-24, 138), senior Aidan Golden (41-30, 145), freshman Riley Surles (15-19, 160) and junior Mason Barnes (39-27, 195) all went 0-2 to end their seasons.