State Rep. Ron Johnson dies, served more than 40 years in state House

SYLACAUGA -- Ron Johnson, who served Talladega County for more than 40 years in the state House of Representatives, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital, according to friend and fellow state Rep. Steve Hurst.
“I was told it was a tumor issue that was inoperable. That was my understanding,” Hurst said. “I was told due to the age factor and that he was a diabetic, he couldn’t handle the procedure.”
Johnson, a Republican from Sylacauga, was serving his 11th term in the House. His district included parts of Talladega, Coosa and Clay counties.
“I enjoy what I do and helping people. I could care less about having my picture made,” Johnson told The Daily Home after winning re-election in 2018.
Hurst said helping people was Johnson’s passion.
“Anytime I talked to Ron, he was working on personal issues for people,” Hurst said. “He had a long list all the time. He was a workhorse. He worked hard and tried to look after his constituents.
“He was very effective in Montgomery. He was probably one of the most effective legislators who’s been down there. He had people in the Senate, in the House and throughout the statehouse who trusted him. He had a way of maneuvering around and passing legislation.”
Hurst said he first got to know Johnson when Hurst served on the Talladega County Commission and Johnson was already a House member. Hurst now represents District 35, which includes part of Talladega, Calhoun and Clay counties, in the House.
“I love him like a brother,” Hurst said. “He’s been a good friend to me and my family and has been a big help to me in Montgomery. My prayers go out to his family and friends.”
More on this story as it develops.