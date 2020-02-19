State Rep. Johnson introduces bill in response to septage site in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The septage field on Holly Hills Road has raised a stink all the way to Montgomery.
State Rep. Ron Johnson (R-Sylacauga) has introduced House Bill 243, which would prohibit the dumping of treated human waste on agricultural land in Talladega County.
Section one of the bill reads: “In Talladega County, biosolids derived from treated human sewage sludge may not be applied on land as a fertilizer or soil amendment or otherwise.”
The bill, co-sponsored by Reps. Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston), Steve Hurst (R-Munford) and Randy Wood (R-Anniston), would serve as an amendment to the state constitution, if passed.
County Commissioner Jackie Swinford said the bill is directly related to the land application site in Lincoln.
“We want to prevent this from happening again,” Swinford said Tuesday.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said he talked with Hurst about the situation in January. The mayor said he is happy local legislators are taking the problem seriously.
“We are very pleased with Steve moving forward,” Watson said.
The land application site is operated by the Anniston-based company Absolute Environmental. It is near Lincoln Park, which contains the city’s baseball fields. Several homeowners near the property have complained to city, county and state officials about the site.
Johnson said he has heard concerns from the local community and felt the need to do something about it.
“It's something that government is supposed to respond to,” Johnson said. “All I am doing is responding to people in the county.”
Wood said he felt the situation in Lincoln was not right due to the field’s proximity to a city facility and residences. Wood said he would prefer land application sites being completely away from residential areas.
“They need to be a certain amount of feet away from any residence,” he said.
Attempts to reach Hurst for immediate comment were not successful.
Bo Header, who owns Absolute Environmental, said he was not aware of the proposed bill until Tuesday.
Header said that any legislation would only apply to new fields and not the one his company already operates.
Watson could not say if the bill would actually close down the current field, though it would definitely stop future fields from opening up.
The bill does not include language either way, but Johnson said that bill would affect existing sites.
“It would close it all,” Johnson said.
The septage field was first discussed in a meeting of Lincoln residents at City Hall on Jan. 10. During that meeting, Lincoln residents spoke of their concerns about the site, including odor issues and possible runoff.
Larry Philips, who owns property adjacent to the septage field, said during the Jan. 10 meeting he was worried about the site affecting crops, cattle and wells on his property.
Philips also said during that meeting he had filed complaints with the Alabama Onsite Wastewater Board and met with an inspector from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Numerous past complaints about the site have been filed with ADEM
Land application sites are regulated by the Alabama Health Department, which had responded to ADEM’s complaints with notice that the site on Holly Hills Road was in compliance with its permits.
Header has also maintained the site is operating in a completely legal fashion and is beneficial to the community.
“It's the best way to dispose of a problem so people can have normal lives,” Header said about the site last month.
The site again caused concern when one of the septic trucks traveling to the site leaked its contents on Holly Hills Road on Jan. 19. The Lincoln Fire Department responded to the spill but could not clean the road due to concerns about creating an ice hazard due to freezing temperatures.
Header said a cleaning crew from his company cleaned the spill after the Fire Department left the scene.
Watson said the spill was another reason for the site to be shut down.
Watson and Swinford remain fully opposed to the site, with Swinford saying Tuesday, “We are gonna do whatever we have to do to put a stop to this.”