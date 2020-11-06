State Rep. Hill, superintendents pleased with passage of St. Clair tax district amendment

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- On Tuesday, St. Clair County passed an amendment that will set up tax districts to benefit local schools.
The ballot measure originated from legislation originally introduced into the Alabama Legislature by Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody). It narrowly passed Tuesday, with 20,170 votes in favor and 19,628 opposed.
Hill said while he is satisfied with the measure passing, he wants people to understand what it really means. He said each school in the county has an attendance zone that decides what students attend that school.
“It overlays these attendance type districts with a tax district that's exactly the same,” Hill said. “The set up is that simple.”
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said the practice is also rather simple.
“The next step is now in the hands of the community,” Howard said.
He said now that the amendment has passed, all a community would need to do is have 50 people sign a petition asking for a change to the ad valorem tax milage in their district. Howard said while the law only requires 50 people, his system will ask for 100 to sign the petition.
He said once the petition is filed, the school board and the petitioners will work out the specific change and then ask the County Commission to hold a referendum in the district in question only. Residents (voters) in that district will then go to the polls to decide on the referendum.
Hill said this allows the milage to be changed to fit the community in question.
“Different parts of the county have different needs, different priorities,” Hill said, explaining that increased funding would go to meet those needs and priorities.
Howard said Talladega County has had a district system for many years and has used it for the building of new schools and sports facilities.
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said an added benefit to these tax districts is local money will now stay in its local district instead of going into a countywide pot and being split up.
“Whatever is raised within our tax district for schools will stay within our district,” Martin said, adding that under this system, if a child goes to Pell City Schools, he/she will now directly benefit from his/her parents’ tax dollars.
Martin said he feels this is especially important when you look at how school funding in St. Clair County compares to other counties.
Out of 138 school districts in Alabama, the city of Oxford is ranked 40th in funding, while Pell City is ranked 118th, Martin said.
Hill said St. Clair County is one of the lowest-funded school systems in Alabama, but this amendment gives residents the ability to fix that.
“I think it gives us the opportunity to better the situation we have,” Hill said.
While the measure did pass by a few hundred votes, Martin and Howard both said they feel the pandemic affected the outreach programs they had planned.
“I think it limited how we could engage with our communities,” Martin said.
Howard said while he did everything he could, he had planned to do town halls in each community in the county, which could not be held due to the pandemic. Martin said he had also planned town halls.
Yet, despite those interrupted plans, the superintendents and Hill are satisfied with the outcome of the ballot measure.
“This is something I have worked on for many years,” Hill said. “I really look forward to seeing what improvements get made.”