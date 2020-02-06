State Rep. Barbara Boyd to hold Town Hall Meeting on Feb. 17 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

A Town Hall Meeting and Listening Session hosted by state Rep. Barbara Boyd will be Monday, Feb. 17, at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 423 W. Battle St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
She will be there to inform you on things that are happening in the Legislature pertaining to this district and answer any questions you might have.
There will also be a census representative on hand to explain the census, why it's so important, how the census affects you and other things concerning the census. A question-and-answer session is scheduled immediately following.
For more information, please call Terra Foster at 256-675-0551 or the Rev. Hugh Morris at 256-493-0525.