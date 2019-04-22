A state prison inmate who escaped from a work detail in Childersburg Friday has been recaptured.
Joel Amos Spears, 28, of Newell was booked back in to the Talladega County Jail early Sunday morning and charged with first-degree escape. He was turned back over to the state Department of Corrections about 45 minutes later, according to jail records.
Spears was serving a 15 year sentence after being convicted of second-degree escape in Randolph County in 2016. He was last seen at his job site in Childersburg at 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to a press release Friday night.
Details of the escape and his subsequent recapture remained scarce Monday evening.
First-degree escape is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.