State parole board to hear Talladega, St. Clair cases this week

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled to take up hearings in 25 cases this week, including one each from Talladega and St. Clair counties.
Both cases are on the docket for today.
In the Talladega County case, the board will hear arguments for Julius Holtzclaw, 63, who is seven and a half years into a 20-year sentence on first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary charges. Holtzclaw pleaded guilty to both charges.
In February 2012, he was doing some yard work for a female neighbor. According to evidence available at the time, Holtzclaw asked the victim for something to drink, and when she went to go get him something, he forced his way into the house behind her and
struck her in the head with a weapon before taking her money.
According to a release from the board, Holtzclaw was also sentenced to 21 years in prison in 1994 on first-degree theft and first-degree burglary convictions.
The St. Clair County inmate is David Daniel Sloan, who was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree burglary and 20 years for theft of property in 2011. He has served more than 10 years of that 30-year sentence.
Sloan’s previous criminal history includes a seven-year sentence for second-degree assault also in St. Clair County in 2006, and two years for obstruction of justice in Jefferson County.
According to court records, Sloan initially filed motions for mental evaluation, then pleaded guilty when he was found competent to stand trial. After he was sentenced, however, he filed motions asking the judge to reconsider, which were ultimately denied.