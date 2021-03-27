State parole board grants release for two local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard parole requests this week from five inmates from Talladega or St. Clair counties. Two of those were granted parole, the other three were denied.
Brittany Kay Swain, 35, will be coming home early. According to Alabama Department of Corrections records, Swain was convicted of possessing or selling a short-barreled shotgun in 2020 in Talladega County and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Richard Anthony Morrow, 31, also got good news from the board this week. DoC says Morrow was convicted of escape in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2020, and was sentenced to 97 months. He also has escape and distribution convictions dating back to 2015.
Those denied this week included
—Fred Benjamin, 57, serving 10 years for violating the sex offender registration and notification act in Talladega County in 2019. He has two previous SORNA convictions, a felony DUI and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl from 1999.
—Brian Larry Champion, 50, convicted of two counts of robbery in the third degree in Calhoun County and escape in the second degree from Talladega County in 2006. He was sentenced to 20 years on those charges. He also has multiple convictions for burglary and felony theft from Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee counties.
—William David Minyard, 33, convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree and two SORNA violations in St. Clair County in 2019. He is serving a 60 month sentence.