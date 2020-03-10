State Parole Board considering 3 cases from Talladega County (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will take up 111 cases this week, including three with convictions in Talladega County.
There are no St. Clair County cases on the docket this week.
• Michael Wade Bevels, 25, is serving a 102-month sentence for stealing a Polaris all-terrain vehicle from Sylacauga Marine and ATV in 2018. Prior to that conviction, he also had six convictions for third-degree burglary, including breaking into the concession stand at the Sylacauga High School football field and stealing a flat-screen television and other items in 2017. He was on probation for these burglaries when he was arrested for stealing the ATV, according to information provided by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
• Rodney Carswell, 55, is serving a 106-month sentence for third-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Talladega County and third-degree theft of property in Calhoun County. In late 2017, Carswell was arrested for the burglary of E’s Creations Hair Salon, where he stole paper towels, dish soap, hair extensions, metal rod curlers, hair clippers and personal hygiene items valued at $750.
In unrelated cases, he also stole a shipping container carrying batteries, soft fruit candies, spices, salt and sugar valued at $650 from Piggly Wiggly, and a 2011 Ford F150 pickup.
According to State Department of Corrections records, Carswell’s previous convictions date back to 1994, for first-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary in Clay County. He was paroled in 1998. By 2003, he was back in prison for second-degree receiving stolen property, breaking into and entering an automobile and possession of burglar's tools.
In 2011, he was imprisoned for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, obstruction of justice and second-degree receiving stolen property in Talladega County and second-degree receiving stolen property, breaking and entering an automobile, possession of burglar’s tools and obstruction in Calhoun County.
• Regina Dawn Callan, 49, is serving 49 months for possession of a controlled substance and three counts of probation violation in Talladega County.