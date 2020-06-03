State officials offer statements regarding shooting death of Moody police officer

MOODY -- Top Alabama officials have issued statements regarding the shooting death of Sgt. Stephen Williams of the Moody Police Department.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he does not believe the incident is related to recent protests and unrest in several Alabama cities.
“Sgt. Williams was responding to a call for help at a local hotel,” Marshall said. “He showed up, ready to assist and was instantly shot dead. At this point, we have no reason to believe that Sgt. Williams’s shooting is related to the unrest we’re witnessing across the nation.”
Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor also issued a statement offering condolences and honoring Williams’s 23-year career in law enforcement.
“Sgt. Stephen Williams bravely committed 23 years of his life to protecting and serving his community,” Taylor said. “His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten as we mourn alongside the entire law enforcement community.”
Gov. Kay Ivey also released a statement.
"I am deeply saddened to hear Sgt. Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night,” the statement says. “He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement.
“In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do -- to uphold the community he served.
"Beyond his career in law enforcement, he was a father, and now, three children are left without their dad. We must not forget Sgt. Williams’ ultimate sacrifice was that of his family.
"This senseless violence must end. Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted for his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends and his brothers in arms."
Williams was fatally shot following an incident at the Super 8 hotel late Tuesday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed Williams, 50, of Alabaster, died from gunshot wounds late Tuesday. Russell said Williams was responding to a call from the Super 8 when shots were reported fired.
Russell said Williams was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his wounds at 10:22 p.m.
Russell said Williams’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for examination Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the Moody Police Department sent out a call for backup from all area agencies. Officers from other departments also responded, including Talladega, Lincoln, Pell City and Leeds police. Deputies from St. Clair and Jefferson counties also responded.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said his department has two suspects in custody, one male and one female. He said the department is not releasing any more information at this time.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray issued a statement on the shooting thanking several agencies for their help in the ongoing investigation, including ALEA and the JSU Center for Applied Forensics.
“I would like to thank all of the assisting agencies who are too numerous to name who responded without hesitation to an officer in need,” Murray said in a press release. “I also would like to thank the citizens of Moody and all of St. Clair County for their outpouring of support for all law enforcement. Finally, I would ask that we all support the family of Sgt. Williams with prayer.”
A GoFundMe page supporting Williams’s family and other police officers has been set up by a member of the community. According to the page, the donations are now being overseen by a representative of the Williams family.
Another member of the Moody community has also set up a change.org petition to have the Moody Super 8’s business license revoked by the City Council. The petition had more than 1,100 signatures at mid-afternoon Wednesday.
A representative of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the company that owns Super 8, noted the Moody location was an independently owned franchise and offered condolences in the wake of the incident.
“We’re deeply saddened by this incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sgt. Williams” the company’s statement said. “Please know the safety of guests and staff is our top priority and that we remain in close contact with the hotel and its owner during this difficult time.”
Staff Writer Chris Norwood also contributed to this story.