State NAACP will call for resignation of Talladega City Schools superintendent Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, will hold a press conference in Talladega on Tuesday, June 2, at 5 p.m. at the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Family Life Center.
During the press conference, Simelton will call for the resignation of Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball “specifically (for) referring to the two African-American board members as ‘my two village idiots.’”
The Rev. Hugh Morris, president of the Talladega County NAACP chapter, said he will also be addressing “things like black and white (hiring) ratios and progress since Ball has been there.”
The official statement from the state organization does not say anything else, but a text message circulating Monday morning said, “The mayor, city councilmen and representative (sic) of the Chamber of Commerce will be there, as well as major news outlets.
“This meeting is about the superintendent’s behavior. If your (sic) not pleased with how the school year is going then you need to be there. Mask (sic) will be provided as well as the Social distant requirement. Look forward to seeing you on Tuesday. Ball must go!!! #you’reyourchildbiggestadvocate”
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves said the Chamber was not involved in any way with Tuesday’s press conference.
“The Chamber of Commerce will not be there, nor does the Chamber support the firing of Superintendent Ball,” Daves said.
Members of the Talladega City Council were still undecided as of Monday evening. Council President Joe Power said, historically, the council and the board have functioned separately and generally have not gotten engaged in each other's business.
Ball himself said he has not officially been notified of the press conference and declined to comment on it Monday afternoon.
About a month ago, Ball said he accidentally sent a text message to all five members of the Board of Education saying he had been on the phone “fussing with my two village idiots,” referring to board member Sandra Beavers and board Chair Mary McGhee. The text was intended for a friend but was sent to the wrong recipients, he said.
McGhee said at the time she believed the statement was not only insulting but racist as well.
“We have said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ which is an African proverb,” she said, adding Ball’s particular choice of insult was degrading to people of African heritage.
“My opinion is that it is an inside joke among the other board members,” she added.
According to board records provided by Ball, a total of 110 people were hired between the time he came on in July, 2018 and January 2020. Of those, 58 were white and 52 were black.
McGhee, who frequently votes against all personnel recommendations, has voted no on 79 of the new hires during Ball’s tenure, including 39 of the African-American hires.
During the 37 meetings during the period listed, McGhee voted no on all personnel actions 20 times, abstained once and was absent twice. She voted yes 14 times.
Ball also pointed out that three of the four administrators he had hired were black, along with the head football and basketball coaches, the athletic director and his executive secretary.
During the tenure of Ball’s predecessor, Terry Roller, who was African-American himself, 68 people were hired by the board, including 44 white and 24 black. During Roller’s tenure, McGhee voted against new hires 10 times and against all personnel recommendations twice.
Beavers is serving her first term as a board member and was not in office to vote on any of the actions cited above.