SPRINGVILLE – State Sen. Jim McClendon joined officials from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the St. Clair County school system Friday to discuss local efforts to expand Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program in the county.
Leaders toured three state-funded Pre-K classrooms at Springville Elementary before gathering in the school’s library to hear from advocates about the community’s growing need for more First Class Pre-K classes.
Currently, there are only enough classrooms across the county to enroll 28 percent of the area’s 4-year-olds; slightly less than the average enrollment statewide (32 percent).
Advocates from the Alabama School Readiness Alliance organized Friday's briefing as part of its efforts to encourage lawmakers to increase the number of First Class Pre-K classrooms across the state.
This year, ASRA’s business-led Pre-K Task Force has called on state lawmakers to approve a $25 million expansion of Alabama's First Class Pre-K program. This amount is needed to keep the state on track to make First Class Pre-K available to every Alabama family that wants to enroll their 4-year-old by the 2022-23 academic year.
McClendon (R-Springville) said the Pre-K program is one of the most important programs in education today.
“Our Pre-K program in Alabama sets the pace for the entire nation,” he said. “Our program is well-known by other states. We are giving our kids a jump-start and we are expanding this program not to the entire state all at once, because of the expense, but gradually.
“The Legislature continues to add additional funding year after year to provide this Pre-K Program. The result of all of this is measurable from an academic standpoint.”
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said Pre-K is critical because it establishes the groundwork for kindergarten.
“The students that we have seen go through the Pre-K program are better equipped to be successful in kindergarten and are able to move forward,” Howard said. “We’re excited about what dividends that are going to play in the future as well. It’s vital to keep these programs moving in the right direction, so we can provide more for our students.”
St. Clair County Pre-K Director/School Improvement Coordinator Jan Bailey said her system would not be able to have this program without the teachers and assistant teachers.
“They are the heart and soul of this program,” Bailey said. “For everyone’s benefit, there is an ongoing waiting list. Parents can go to www.sccboe.org at any time to get on our waiting list.”
