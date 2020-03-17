State inmate with Talladega County connections granted parole (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- One of three Talladega County inmates up for parole last week will be coming home soon, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Rodney Carswell, 55, was serving a 106-month prison sentence for third-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Talladega County, and third-degree theft of property in Calhoun County.
In late 2017, Carswell was arrested for the burglary of E’s Creations Hair Salon in Talladega, where he stole paper towels, dish soap, hair extensions, metal rod curlers, hair clippers and personal hygiene items valued at $750.
In unrelated cases, he stole a shipping container carrying batteries, soft fruit candies, spices, salt and sugar valued at $650 from Piggly Wiggly, and a 2011 Ford F150 pickup.
According to State Department of Corrections records, Carswell’s previous convictions date back to 1994, for first-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary in Clay County. He was paroled in 1998.
By 2003, he was back in prison for second-degree receiving stolen property, breaking into and entering an automobile and possession of burglar's tools.
In 2011, he was imprisoned for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, obstruction of justice and second-degree receiving stolen property in Talladega County, and second-degree receiving stolen property, breaking and entering an automobile, possession of burglar’s tools and obstruction in Calhoun County.
The state Board of Pardons and Paroles granted his petition to be released following a hearing March 12.
According to state Department of Corrections records, he served two years, two months and 26 days of his sentence; his earliest release date without being paroled was in February of next year.
Before being paroled, Carswell was being housed at the Frankie Lee Work Release Center in Elmore County.
The other two Talladega inmates on the docket, Michael Wade Bevels, 25, and Regina Dawn Callan, 49, were both denied.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the board of Pardons and Paroles has postponed hearings scheduled for this month.