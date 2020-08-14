State inmate with St. Clair conviction dies, had tested positive for COVID-19

A man convicted of crimes in St. Clair and Jefferson counties has died in prison after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced that William Edward King, 65, who was serving consecutive life sentences for rape out of Jefferson County and kidnapping out of St. Clair County, along with a 15-year sentence for rape and burglary, and a one-year sentence for burglary out of Jefferson County, passed away at Kilby Correction Facility in Montgomery on Aug. 11.
A press release from the department said King, who was housed in Kilby’s infirmary due to advanced and end-stage pre-existing medical conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1 upon admission to a local hospital for additional treatment.
King’s condition improved, and he was released from the local hospital. However, he was readmitted to the hospital for critical care July 26 due to his condition taking a turn for the worse.
ADOC said King was discharged from the hospital to hospice care within Kilby’s infirmary Aug. 11, where he passed away later that day.
In addition to announcing the death of King, ADOC said in its release it confirmed that six additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 12.
The department confirmed one inmate from Bullock Correctional Facility, one from Elmore Correctional Facility, one from Fountain Correctional Facility, one from Holman Correctional Facility, one from St. Clair Correctional Facility and one from Staton Correctional Facility had tested positive respectively.
ADOC said newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic.
It also said all existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.
“Two hundred ninety-six total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 105 of which remain active,” the press release said.
ADOC also said it was informed via self-reporting that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton as of noon Aug. 13.
The department said this individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of his or her health care provider.
The ADOC said it’s Office of Health Services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.
The release said 134 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. 206 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.