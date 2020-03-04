State inmate with connection to St. Clair Co. granted parole, 10 others on docket (with photos)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A state inmate with a connection to St. Clair County will be going home early after being granted parole Tuesday.
Jerome Hill, 52, who was serving time on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance from St. Clair County, was granted parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Hill was among the 108 state inmates who had parole hearings scheduled this week, including 11 with connections to either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Of those 11, six, including Hill, are non-violent offenders. They include Tonya Richardson Lacenere, 40 (possession of a controlled substance in Shelby and St. Clair counties); Justin Coleman Ragsdale, 33 (certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, two counts of possession and escape in the third degree from Jefferson and St. Clair counties); Dallion Mark Koch (certain person, Talladega County); Stephen Lloyde Batson, 37 (seven counts of distribution, three counts of possession in St. Clair); and Eric Seth Sanders (four counts of possession, one count of distribution in Etowah and St. Clair counties).
Lacenere and Ragsdale had their bids for parole denied Tuesday, as did Koch on Wednesday.
The other inmates with local connections are serving time for violent offenses. They include Christopher Allen Branch, 34; James Douglas Perry Jr., 55; Braxton Elias Manson Peyton, 23; James Patrick Sharit, 40; and Carl Douglas White Jr., 51.
Branch and Perry were denied parole Tuesday, as was White on Wednesday.
According to Alabama Department of Corrections records, Branch was convicted of manslaughter in Madison County in 2009 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison; in 2017, he was convicted of assault in the second degree in St. Clair County and was sentenced to eight years and five months.
Perry was sentenced to 84 months in prison last year for theft of property in the second degree, receiving stolen property in the first degree and burglary in the first degree, all in Chilton County; in St. Clair County, he was sentenced to one year and one day in 2017 for theft of property in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.
Peyton was sentenced to four years in prison last year in Talladega County for burglary in the third degree.
Sharit is serving a life sentence on a first-degree robbery conviction from Jefferson County, as well as 15 years each for robbery in the third degree, theft of property in the second degree and two counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in Jefferson County and five years each for burglary in the second degree, four counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and three counts of theft of property in the second degree in Jefferson County, 15 years for theft of property in the second degree in Marion County and five years for receiving stolen property in the second degree in St. Clair County.
Carl Douglas White Jr., 51, is serving a life sentence for trafficking in methamphetamines in Cleburne County and is serving two terms of six years and eight months apiece for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both from 2017 in Talladega County. White is also in the midst of two 15-year sentences for theft of property in the first degree and theft of property in the second degree in Marshall County, 18 years for possession in Franklin County, 15 years for promoting prison contraband in Escambia County and 22 years for possession of a controlled substance in Marshall County.