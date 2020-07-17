State inmate from Talladega dies from COVID-19; 2 test positive at St. Clair

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man serving time for distribution of a controlled substance has died from COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Ricky Lynn Patterson, 61, was serving 87 months at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore for two counts of distribution in Talladega County, according to the release.
Patterson was “housed in Staton’s infirmary due to multiple advanced and chronic medical conditions,” according to the release. He was “tested for COVID-19 June 11, after exposure to another inmate housed in the infirmary who had tested positive for the disease.
“Upon returning a negative test result, Patterson remained under level-two quarantine as a precautionary measure until his June 26 transfer to a local hospital for a scheduled procedure.
“Per hospital protocol, he was retested for COVID-19 at the hospital on June 29 and subsequently returned a positive test result. Patterson was discharged from the hospital July 8,” but was transferred back the next day due to complications from the procedure performed while he was hospitalized. “He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.”
In the meantime, according to the same release, two more inmates at the St. Clair Correctional Facility has also tested positive for COVID-19 since July 15.
Since the pandemic began, 141 cases among ADOC inmates have been confirmed with 95 cases still active.
Some 95 ADOC employees have self-reported positive test results, according to the release. Three of those cases were also reported since July 15, including one at Staton.
“The ADOC’s Office of Health Services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members,” the release says. “Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.”