State inmate from St. Clair County dies after testing positive for COVID-19

HAMILTON -- The Alabama Department of Corrections announced a man serving 20 years in prison for a conviction out of St. Clair County has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a release, the ADOC said Norman Clark Gangle, a 66-year-old inmate who was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree sodomy out of St. Clair County at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed, passed away Nov. 8.
Gangle, who suffered from multiple advanced-stage medical conditions, was admitted to a local hospital Nov. 8 after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested for the disease upon admission and returned a positive test result. The release said he remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing.
In addition to Gangle, the ADOC has confirmed seven Bibb Correctional inmates, one Hamilton Aged and Infirmed inmate and one Limestone Correctional inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 6:
731 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the department’s inmate population, 222 of which remain active.
The ADOC has also announced it was informed via self-reporting that 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 6, including five staff members at St. Clair County Correctional.
The ADOC release said its Office of Health Services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.
The department said 114 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active.
407 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.