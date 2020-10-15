State commission investigating Talladega County Probate Office

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Persistent rumours have been circulating of late regarding a possible investigation into the Talladega County Probate Office by the Alabama Judicial Investigation Commission.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said earlier this week he is aware of a JIC investigation but did not know what investigators were looking for or why.
He said Thursday evening he could only say “no comment” regarding the investigation.
Alabama Judicial Investigation Commission Executive Director Jenny Garrett said Thursday she could neither confirm nor deny that a particular judge was under investigation, but she did shed some light on what JIC’s mandate is and how it operates.
“The commission was established by the Alabama Constitution,” she explained. “Everything the commission does is confidential, although the state Supreme Court has ruled that that confidentiality only applies to the commission and its staff. Other people involved in an investigation can discuss it if they like.”
In other words, she said, JIC functions much like a grand jury.
“We can investigate and take testimony regarding whether or not a judge has violated the Canons of Judicial Ethics,” she said. “If we find a reasonable basis for that, then we file a formal complaint with the Court of the Judiciary.
“It is only at this point that the allegations become public.”
Both the commission and the Court of the Judiciary were established in Alabama in 1973. Since then, 56 complaints have been referred from the commission to the court.
“The court then hears the case, and if they find a violation, they determine what sanction the judge faces, whether its removal from office, suspension without pay or censure,” Garrett explained.
Similar bodies exist in most other states, but Alabama’s is unique in that, when a complaint is sent to the Court of the Judiciary, the judge is immediately suspended from all judicial authority until the matter is resolved.
Any investigation begins with a sworn complaint against a judge for violating the Canons of Judicial Ethics. Once the complaint is filed with the commission, it determines whether there is a reasonable basis to open an investigation.
“We serve the judge being investigated with a copy of the complaint within 14 days of opening the investigation,” Garrett said. “If we open an investigation, we will specify which actions are to be taken.
“We will hear testimony from witnesses pertinent to the case. The hearings are closed due to the confidentiality of the proceedings, and the judge being investigated is not present, although they can be given a transcript or can purchase one from the court reporter.”
The state constitution also gives the commission subpoena power.
“During the course of the investigation, he will be served every 42 days with copies of all of the materials collected,” she added.
A judge who is found guilty by the Court of the Judiciary can appeal directly to the state Supreme Court, Garrett said.
The commission and the court are charged with looking into allegations of ethical violations, dereliction of duty, misconduct, or failure to or inability to perform duties.
Citing the canons themselves, Garrett said, “Probate judges in Alabama are charged with many administrative and executive duties not judicial in nature. However, when a probate judge performs judicial duties, then the applicable canons should be followed.
“Probate judges are of a different sort of class, but they still must abide by the canons most of the time.”
The JIC is made up of “nine members appointed by various entities, including circuit and district judges, appeals court judges, lawyers and non-lawyer citizens,” Garrett added. Amendment 2 on the ballot in November would expand the membership of JIC to include probate and municipal court judges, and do away with the automatic suspension requirement for judges going before the Court of the Judiciary.
The last time the JIC and the Court of the Judiciary were involved with a judge in Talladega County was in 2005 and 2006, when former District Judge Tommy Dobson was accused of delegating all of his judicial authority over child support cases to a referee, specifically attorney Jack E. Swinford. Dobson cooperated with the investigation and was eventually suspended and publicly censured.
More famously, the commission and the court also investigated Roy Moore on two occasions, leading to his removal from the bench once and an indefinite suspension the second time.