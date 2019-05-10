SYLACAUGA – For the second year in a row, state Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday morning presented Nichols-Lawson Middle School with the Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for District 3.
Marshall said receiving the award two years in a row is difficult for a school to do.
“We had more applications this year,” he said. “For a school to do this two years is a testament to the faculty, students and community. I’m excited to come back and make this presentation again.”
Schools were selected as winners for 2018 from each of the eight state school board districts as well as private schools for each state region.
“In these times, we are all intensely aware of the serious responsibility our schools carry for the safekeeping of our children,” Marshall said. “The Alabama Safe Schools Award of Excellence is an important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe.
“With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”
Marshall said his office was proud Nichols-Lawson Middle was selected again as one of the winning schools.
“In making this decision, judges cited many things that distinguished Nichols-Lawson Middle School: strong collaboration with local emergency officials and law enforcement; great education on drug abuse, bullying and cyber-bullying prevention; and outstanding effort and commitment for the school safely plan,” he said.
In accepting the award, Principal Gary Rivers said, “Nichols-Lawson Middle is grateful to be chosen for the second year in a row as a recipient of the Attorney General's Safe School Award.
“NLMS is a safe and effective school that is orderly, resolute, professional and works on a continuous basis to improve safety, security and learning for all. NLMS believes that students, teachers and administration must learn the art of teamwork and building in structures for collaboration in order to have an environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.
“This type of collaboration and support could not be possible without the coalition of our school board, local Police and Fire departments, EMA, school staff and community.”
Rivers said safety now, more than ever, is deemed by parents, teachers and students alike to be the paramount concern in schools.
“We used to judge schools solely on academics and athletics, but now with the ever increasing acts of school shootings and other senseless acts of violence, school safety and the disciplinary climate of the school is at the top of the list of importance,” Rivers said.
“In fact, if you have a school that is orderly, purposeful and structured in such a way that all students can learn, teachers can teach and all faculty and staff are on the same page, I will show you a school that is growing academically, socially and emotionally.”
The school welcomed Marshall with musical performances by the school choir and band under the direction of Taylor Mullis, with solos by students Lilly Carter and Allison Terrell.
Students, school resource officer David Kimbrough and community volunteer Robin Angelo told about the various programs at the school that help improve safety, security and learning.
Logan Basinger welcomed the attorney general and others to the school presentation, while Jacie Pilkington provided an inspirational quote, then said everyone at NLMS takes school safety seriously.
Anna Bearden, a member of the Peer Helpers Club, explained the focus of the club that helps create a culture of kindness and acceptance at NLMS.
Phillip Butts and Kallen Hallmon told the audience how the faculty and administration wanted to create a positive and safe learning environment for everyone. One way they did this was by training the teachers in a classroom management approach called “CHAMPS.” CHAMPS stands for communication, help, activity, movement, participation and success.
Dalton Hay, Lily Frances Price and Lilly Kate Lucas also participated in the program.
Kimbrough briefly spoke about his experience as an SRO.
“This is the most amazing bunch of kids,” he said. “You make this school safe. You are the number one safety net at school. You are here to learn and to enjoy school, looking out for one another. I love y’all.”
Marshall spoke up, saying, “Officer Kimbrough puts his life in harm’s way to make you and your school safe. When he says he loves you, he means it. As students, you embrace safety by supporting the programs in place here. You are shining stars.”
Nichols-Lawson Middle was one of 10 winning schools this spring in the 2018 Safe Schools Initiative Award for Excellence.