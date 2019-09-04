TALLADEGA -- The Alabama State Council on the Arts will conduct its quarterly meeting in Talladega on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6, according to a press release.
Meetings will be held at Heritage Hall Museum, where Valerie White is the executive director. The purpose of the meeting is to award grants submitted under the June 1 deadline. The council is expected to approve more than $1.8 million in grants at this meeting.
The council will also address long-range planning for the agency as well as provide updates on Alabama’s Bicentennial Arts projects.
At the conclusion of the council’s business Thursday, council members and staff will attend a reception and a preview of the Alabama Watercolor Society’s member showcase exhibit at the museum.
Later in the evening, The Historic Ritz Theatre will host council members for a “command performance” in their honor.
George Culver, Ritz executive director, wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to have all 15 council members and council staff enjoy the national Art Deco landmark theatre and experience firsthand its two-decade legacy as an indispensable cultural asset of Talladega and east central Alabama.
Alabama arts organizations involved in arts for youth that will participate in the evening program are the Virginia Samford Theatre, Etowah Youth Orchestra, Fantasy Playhouse, Birmingham Children’s Theatre and Red Mountain Theatre Company.
The evening’s finale will feature Red Mountain Theatre Company in a big production number from their hugely successful Birmingham run this summer of the Broadway hit musical “MATILDA.”
The Alabama State Council on the Arts has been a strong supporter of many of the programs at the museum and The Ritz Theatre over many years.
The Alabama State Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama.
The agency supports not-for-profit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, nonprofit organizations’ programming in the arts for the general public, and individual artists.
The council is a body of 15 members appointed by the governor for six-year terms to help promote the arts statewide.
A primary responsibility of the council is to make decisions on grants awarded to support art programs and arts education throughout the state. Members come from diverse areas of the state and backgrounds, ranging from arts educators to professional artists to community arts volunteers.
Joel Daves IV, of Mobile, is the council chairman, and Elliot Knight is the agency’s executive director.
The Alabama State Council on the Arts receives an annual appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and additional funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
The Mission of the Alabama State Council on the Arts is to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality for all Alabamians by providing support for the state’s diverse and rich artistic resources.
Thursday night's performance at The Ritz is open to the public, with no admission charge. Doors will open around 6:40 p.m.