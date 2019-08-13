TALLADEGA -- Standard Furniture has served Talladega and the surrounding communities for half a century.
The Talladega location opened in 1969. In August of 2015, the showroom relocated to the Talladega Plaza on Battle Street.
“We do our best to take care of our customers and have maintained a very loyal base,” Cameshia Greer, store manager, said. “We really get to know them.”
According to Greer, the business remains a success because of the variety in inventory, at affordable prices.
“We sell quality merchandise that will last for years and years to come,” Greer said. “We offer a lot of popular brands that fit all different types of styles. We carry Ashley Furniture, Catnapper, HomeStretch, Southern Motion, Sealy and more.”
Greer said in honor of its 50th anniversary, the store will be holding multiple sales and promotions, starting Thursday and lasting throughout the weekend.
“We will be having a 50 percent off sale,” Greer said. “Several area businesses are also expected to donate multiple door prizes. We want to thank them and the community for the continued support. The prizes will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. ”
During the anniversary sale, customers will also receive $50 off every $500 spent. Greer added the first five customers will be able to purchase a recliner for $50.
Additionally, the store will be offering free memory foam pillows with the purchase of a mattress.
Greer said the store also offers a delivery service and a variety of payment plans.
“Our delivery team is fantastic and really goes above and beyond helping out the customers,” Greer said. “We also offer several different financing options. We are always here to help.”
The Talladega stores serves Talladega and the surrounding communities of Sylacauga, Childersburg, Oxford, Anniston and more.
The furniture store also has locations in Pell City and Leeds.
Standard Furniture of Talladega is at 853 Battle St. E.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a..m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, call 256-362-233 or visit. https://www.standardfurniture.net.